South Wales Medtech Creating New Era for Global Health Information Analysis

In a landmark achievement for global health information analysis, the team at Cardiff-based Human Data Sciences (HDS) has published the prevalence of all diseases in the UK, for the very first time.

This groundbreaking information is available on a new website www.PrevalenceUK.com – empowering medical professionals, researchers and the general public with the ability to access and understand the frequency and occurrence of all diseases amongst the UK population.

Part-funded by Cardiff Capital Region City Deal, HDS’s state-of-the-art analytical platform – Livingstone® – is the engine powering this pioneering breakthrough, bringing the ability to routinely analyse healthcare data in real-time.

Designed and built over five years by the HDS team, Livingstone® leverages cutting-edge computing and Cloud-based technology – affirming the HDS belief that timely access to health information can help make a marked improvement to public health.

HDS has published a scientific validation study of the epidemiological outputs in the authoritative PLOS Digital Health journal – detailing the rigorous and meticulous methods used in collating and presenting the UK’s disease prevalence data.

Professor Craig Currie, Chief Scientific Officer at HDS and Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology at Cardiff University, said:

“These epidemiological studies normally take one to two years, at considerable cost and only by using a large team of experts. Livingstone can do the same, and better, in minutes. “As a result of this remarkable analytical automation and innovation, the PrevalenceUK.com website offers a user-friendly interface that enables users to filter prevalence data by disease. “By offering instant access to vital epidemiological analysis, Livingstone is helping us to achieve our objectives of improving healthcare outcomes in the UK and across the globe – through the user-friendly PrevalenceUK.com website that enables users to filter prevalence data by disease.” “The breakthrough that this platform represents is immense” says Dr. John Peters, who until retirement worked as Medical Director at the University Hospital of Wales. “We envisage this as a turning point for global health information analysis – marking a significant milestone in the journey towards enhanced public health information, whether you are a policy maker, a researcher, a healthcare provider or a member of the public. “By understanding the epidemiology of diseases around the world, it becomes feasible to develop more effective treatment strategies, public health initiatives and preventative measures.”

For more information on Livingstone, PrevalenceUK.com or the groundbreaking scientific validation study, visit www.HumanDataSciences.com, www.PrevalenceUK.com and https://plos.org/.