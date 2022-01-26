The Porth Interchange – A Catalyst for the Regeneration of the Town Centre

The contract to develop the Porth Interchange, a transformational project designed to become the catalyst for the regeneration of Porth town centre, has been awarded to local company Encon Construction. Enron is an award-winning building and civil engineering contractor, is based in Cardiff and has a proven track record of successfully undertaking multi-disciplinary projects.

The Porth Interchange is located at Porth Railway Station and brings together the disparate transport modes of bus and rail for the first time in the town.

It will offer a focal point for a transport interchange within Porth and will serve the wider communities to the east and west of the town. The development is an important part of Rhondda Cynon Taff’s regeneration strategy for the region.

Work started on site on the 18th of January and the contract will run to the back end of March 2023.

Business News Wales spoke with Roger Waters, Director of Frontline Services, Rhondda Cynon Taff about the project and impact it will have on the region.