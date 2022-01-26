Swansea Building Society Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Swansea Building Society, ranked the most profitable building society in the UK last year, has appointed Malcolm Hayes as a new non-executive director – Malcolm Hayes.

Hayes comes to the role with extensive executive and board-level experience gained within several major UK clearing banks, a specialist lending group, an ethical bank, and a large mutual credit union.

After starting his career with NatWest, Hayes went on to spend more than 25 years at Lloyds Banking Group, where he held senior risk and credit positions in the bank’s business and commercial divisions.

His 40-year career has seen him hold executive positions as chief risk officer, operational risk and compliance director, control function director, head of credit audit and head of enterprise-wide risk management.

Having retired from executive roles in 2019, following five years as the chief risk officer of Paragon Banking Group, Hayes currently holds non-executive director roles at Reliance Bank Ltd and as chair of the board of directors of Citysave Credit Union Ltd.

He also has previous board experience as a director of the Agricultural Mortgage Corporation PLC and AMC Bank Ltd – wholly owned subsidiaries of Lloyds Bank PLC – and served as a board director of a Lloyds Bank subsidiary established to undertake residential property development.

Hayes’ new non-executive director role with Swansea Building Society sees him sit on the Society’s audit committee, risk committee and asset and liabilities committee.

Malcolm Hayes, non-executive director at Swansea Building Society, said:

“I’m very excited to be taking on this new non-executive director role with Swansea Building Society. The Society’s vision and ethics are truly inspirational, and the success the Society has achieved in recent years is a tribute to its customer-focused, common-sense approach to lending. I hope that the experience I bring to the role can help the society continue its success and allow it to help even more people build a better future for themselves and their families.”

Alun Williams, chief executive officer at Swansea Building Society, added: