Welsh Snacks Manufacturer Signs Deal to Sponsor Series of Sporting Events

Welsh snacks manufacturer Trailhead Fine Foods is teaming up with a sporting events company to promote its award-winning beef jerky to runners, cyclists and others who enjoy outdoor sports.

The Welshpool-based company, which makes the high protein snacks under the Get Jerky brand name, has agreed to sponsor a series of running and cycling events, together with a couple of talks, organised by Adrenaline Sporting Events throughout 2022.

The eight-event series begins with the first Welshpool 10k run on Sunday, March 27, which was originally planned for 2020 but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The other events are Brynkinalt Running Festival at Brynkinalt Hall Estate, Chirk on Sunday, May 8. Oswestry Midnight Ride on Saturday, June 18, Pedal the Borders on Sunday, July 17, the Valley Burner Mountain Bike Festival at Penybont, near Oswestry on July 23 and 24, Pedal Pushes for ladies only on Sunday, September 11, Oswestry 10k Run on Sunday, October 16 and Shropshire Santa Run on Sunday, December 4.

Olympic cycling gold medallist Ed Clancy, OBE, will also be speaking at a talk and workshop organised by Adrenaline Sporting Events at Aico, Oswestry on February 3.

To sign up for an event, visit https://www.adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk. Charities supported by the events include The Movement Centre, Hope House, Lingen Davies and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Staff from Trailhead Fine Foods will attend the events with Get Jerky samples and special offers on the snacks, which can also be ordered via trailheadfinefoods.co.uk.

Sales director Emma Morris believes the link up with Adrenaline Sporting Events makes perfect sense, as Get Jerky snacks are aligned with outdoor activities.

“Get Jerky is the ideal pre, mid and post-race snack for runners and cyclists as well as anybody enjoying outdoor activities, as it’s low in fat, salt and sugar but high in energy-rich protein and gluten free,” she said. “We are proud of our roots in Welshpool, where we manufacture our handmade, artisan beef jerky snacks in eight flavours, using responsibly sourced PGI Welsh Beef and secret recipes. “It’s great to be supporting a series of sporting events in Wales and the border region this year that support local charities, kicking off with the Welshpool 10k.”

Adrenaline Sporting Events is run by Alan Lewis from Pant, near Oswestry, a former triathlete who represented Great Britain at the World Championships.