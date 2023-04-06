The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales Appoints Police Chief to its Board

The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales (WCRC) has strengthened its management board team with the significant appointment of Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies who joins as a board member.

This is a great boost for the WCRCR as Jason brings with him many years of policing across South Wales gaining great knowledge and experience in complex criminal activity from many sections of society. His career began in criminal investigations, from there he progressed to head of intelligence and organised crime roles, spent time heading up the forces Justice Services portfolio and most recently was the Detective Chief Superintendent in the Head of Crime role for the force before being promoted to Assistant Chief Constable.

Commenting on his new position, Jason says:

“I am excited to be joining the board of the WCRC and being part of a formidable team which has achieved so much progress to date. The global threat from cybercriminals continues to grow as society becomes ever more digitalised. The work of the centre is of fundamental importance in developing a robust network of stakeholders who are forward thinking, and active in preventing attacks on our IT infrastructure.”

Detective Superintendent Paul Peters and Director of the WCRC, added:

“Jason is incredibly passionate about policing the communities of South Wales, and we’re thrilled to have his level of expertise and the variety of experiences to help inform our progression. His input will be incredibly impactful in supporting the WCRC in continuing to deliver our services to the Welsh business economy to ensure they are well protected from the ongoing of threat online crime. I am delighted that the Centre has cemented such a strong group to drive our mission forward.

To find out more information about the centre, its free membership and the services it offers go to www.wcrcentre.co.uk.