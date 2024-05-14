Construction Firm Recognised for Commitment to Digital Innovation

A North Wales construction firm’s commitment to digital innovation has been recognised with an accreditation.

Wynne Construction has been internationally recognised for its decade-long commitment to digital transformation and Building Information Modelling (BIM) after obtaining ISO 19650-2:2018 certification.

The Bodelwyddan-based company uses BIM to efficiently manage and deliver high-quality projects via collaborative digital designs, reducing errors, and minimising waste.

Wynne Construction design and BIM manager Richard Beatson said:

“While we have integrated BIM principles into all our schemes for many years, being one of just a handful of firms securing this ISO certification will really set us apart in the sector. “It’s a journey we’ve been on with our clients and supply chain. Before a project begins, we hold a BIM launch workshop to discuss all processes and protocols to be adopted, which allows opportunities for feedback, and to make sure everyone is on board. “The needs of the industry are ever changing, and the ability to offer customers peace of mind through the ISO certification will help us enhance our portfolio of work.”

Wynne’s BIM expertise is being fully utilised in the design and build of Wrexham University’s Enterprise, Engineering, and Optics Centre (EEOC).

Its creation of a full digital twin will monitor the energy efficiency of the building through providing real-time feedback, a first for the university, which could potentially roll this out to more of its facilities.

Pre-construction director Andy Garner added:

“We position innovation as a priority within our business as we continue to expand our activity throughout Wales, delivering essential schemes in sectors including education, healthcare, and social housing. “Achieving the ISO certification has been a lot of hard work for the team, but the feeling of obtaining the certificate was incredible for all. “We’re excited to see the impact this milestone has on our growth targets.”

Wynne has previously received ISO 9001 for quality management and ISO 14001 for environmental management systems.

Ben Curtis, BIM certification scheme manager at profit-for-purpose organisation BRE, which certified Wynne, said:

“Wynne has demonstrated diligent efforts to align its business and deliver work in compliance with ISO 19650-2:2018. “This accomplishment is a testament to the information management capabilities and commitment of Wynne. Congratulations to Richard, Andy, and the team for achieving this fantastic milestone.”

Wynne Construction operates throughout Wales and the north west of England, and regularly leads on projects in sectors including education, social housing, healthcare, and sport and leisure. It says the accreditation will play a critical role in enabling further sustainable growth.