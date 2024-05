Welsh Construction Show Returns to Cardiff

The Welsh Construction Show is set to take place at Cardiff City Stadium.

The event – Wales’ largest construction exhibition since 2019 – takes place on Wednesday, May 15th and combines more than 70 exhibitors showcasing products, technologies and services with seminars on a variety of themes.

Headline sponsor is Watkin Davies, which provides insurance policies for contractors and construction insurance as well as policies for cars, households and landlords.