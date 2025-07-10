Welsh Community Centres Urged to Apply for Energy Efficiency Boost

Community centres in South and West Wales are being offered free help to upgrade and become more energy efficient by National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED).

The company is giving grants so buildings can be improved by installing new insulation, glazing, smart thermostats and energy efficient lighting systems.

Up to £5,000 is available for registered charities or non-profit companies limited by guarantee, while constituted charitable organisations with no charity number can apply for up to £2,000.

In all, £250,000 is being made available by NGED’s Community Matters Fund and applications are particularly welcomed from grassroots organisations in economically disadvantaged areas serving historically under-represented and marginalised groups.

Ellie Patey, social impact business partner at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said:

“Many community buildings are ageing and expensive to run. We’re keen to help communities not only improve their energy efficiency but also lower their bills. Our aim is to boost resilience during the energy transition.”

The South Wales Islamic Centre (SWIC) used a previous round of Community Matters funding to replace 12 ageing radiators in its community centre in Butetown, one of Cardiff’s most deprived areas.

The Centre for Sustainable Energy estimates 3.5 million UK non-domestic buildings need to be retrofitted to meet carbon emission reduction targets.

Bridget Newbery, the Centre for Sustainable Energy’s head of local and community empowerment, said:

“There’s huge potential for community buildings to reduce their emissions, cut their running costs, and become safer, healthier community spaces. “Retrofitting is an opportunity to make our buildings more affordable to run, to work better, and to be more comfortable to use, as well as an opportunity to create new and higher skilled jobs in every region. “Every building is different, and improvements could range from low energy lighting, better heating controls and repairing leaks, through to bike racks, rainwater harvesting and summer shading. “It's often hard to cover costs for improvements, so we're really pleased to see the launch of this funding. CSE has a team of experts in community buildings and energy efficiency and can provide resources and guidance for those interested in exploring opportunities.”

Here CSE explains how to improve energy efficiency in community buildings:

NGED is also making funding available to organisations promoting sustainable transport, such as active transport schemes, cycling racks and electric car charging points, as well as groups providing expert education and advice on sustainability, renewable energy, and retrofitting.

Projects delivering long-term and measurable impact, for example evidenced via energy bills, carbon footprint or energy ratings, are particularly encouraged to apply. Applications are now open and close at 5pm Friday 1 August 2025. Learn more here.