Auction Business Launches New Property Firm

Property business Paul Fosh Auctions has launched a new business, YourBid.

YourBid lists the properties it has on its books on its website and the dates on which bidding takes place. At the end of the auction, the highest bidder has the exclusivity of 56 days in which to make all the necessary arrangements to complete the purchase of the property.

The types of property offered in this way are those which are generally mortgageable as opposed to many in a traditional Paul Fosh Auctions sale which either require major renovation or could be unmortgageable.

Auctions valuer Olivia Williams has been appointed to head up YourBid for Paul Fosh Auctions.

Owner and managing director Paul Fosh of the Newport-based business, said:

“We believe that this is a real game changer not just for us as a business but the industry as a whole. “YourBid opens up property auctions to a whole new swathe of buyers who, up until now, have been unable to take advantage of the very many benefits of buying a house at auction.