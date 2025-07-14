gov - nft logo
14 July 2025
Gov / Not for Profit

Housing Association Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Caredig Image 2

Community-based housing association Caredig has celebrated its 50th anniversary with partners, staff, and tenants.

The housing association manages nearly 3,000 homes across five authorities. It provides specialist housing and support services for people with mental ill-health, older people and those with a variety of other support needs, including those at risk of homelessness.

Chief Executive Marcia Sinfield said:

“It was our pleasure to welcome to the event our partners from Welsh Government, councils, funders and developers who work together with us to make this all possible. The Leader of Swansea Council, Cllr Rob Stewart, cut our celebratory cake and we were delighted to welcome the Deputy Leader Cllr Andrea Lewis too.”



