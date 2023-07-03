The Countdown to Pembrokeshire County Show is On

Tickets are now on sale for Pembrokeshire County Show, the largest county agricultural show in Wales. Preparations are coming together well for what is set to be a fantastic two days of livestock, competitions, attractions and much more.

General entry tickets for the show, taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, 16 & 17 August, are now available at an ‘early birds’ rate online from the website. Adults £13, children £8 (5-16 years) under 4 years and under are free.

Please visit: www.pembsshow.org to purchase your tickets.

At the event in August visitors will be able to enjoy listening to the all-day entertainment from the music stage, tickle their tastebuds in the Castell Howell Food Hall, marvel at the livestock classes, be wowed by the showjumping, explore the horticulture, arts and crafts entries. Shop ‘til they drop in the Country Market area, which will showcase over 40 quality local and award winning product and craft stalls and much much more.

Tickets for members of the Society will be launched shortly. These will be at a discounted rate for members. If you wish to join the Society at an annual subscription of £30 then please contact the show office or you can join online: Annual Membership (Cash) – Membership Information – Showing Scene

Putting together this event is hard work and requires an enormous effect by the staff, volunteers and trustees of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society. The Society is indebted to so many for their commitment and support in helping host the event.

A special mention must go to the county show sponsors. Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society is proud to have many local, regular, sponsors who make the event possible.

Sponsorship Manager, Richard Cole, said,