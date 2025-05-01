The Celtic Collection and Retreats Group Announce New Pembrokeshire Partnership

Two of Wales’s leading providers of luxury accommodation have joined forces to promote the very best of hospitality excellence in Pembrokeshire.

The Retreats Group, which operates three prestigious boutique hotels at Twr y Felin, Roch Castle and Penrhiw Priory on the St Davids peninsula, has appointed The Celtic Collection to provide consultancy and support services on sales, marketing and operations.

The partnership will see The Celtic Collection, Wales’s largest independent hotel operator born from the iconic Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, expand its own activity in Pembrokeshire where it manages Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront and St Brides Spa Hotel.

Celtic Collection Chief Executive Julie Hammond said:

“We are delighted to increase our presence in Pembrokeshire with this exciting partnership with The Retreats Group. The beautiful properties at Twr y Felin, Roch Castle and Penrhiw Priory align perfectly with our own brand and aspirations at The Celtic Collection. We look forward to working with and supporting The Retreats Group to further enhance the profile and appeal of Pembrokeshire as a wonderful tourist destination, where breathtaking landscapes meet world-class hotels and exceptional restaurants.”

Retreats Group Founder Keith Griffiths said:

“I am enthused by our new partnership with the Celtic Collection. Both Sir Terry Matthews, the founder of the Celtic Manor and Collection, and myself, as the founder of the Retreats Group, are Welshmen living abroad who share a deep passion for Wales. Our three luxury and historic properties in St Davids will join the Celtic Collection venues at St Brides Spa Hotel and Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront to create a powerful tourism offer in Pembrokeshire.”

Twr y Felin is a former windmill and Wales’ first contemporary art hotel, housing 39 bedrooms including sea view rooms, unique suites, the fine dining restaurant Blas, and more than 200 pieces of specially commissioned art. Dating from the 12th century, Roch Castle offers panoramic views over St Brides Bay and the Preseli Hills. Penrhiw Priory is nestled in acres of private gardens adjacent to St Davids cathedral.

The Celtic Collection began its association with Pembrokeshire by opening Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront with 100 bedrooms, in partnership with the Port of Milford Haven in 2022. When the Port acquired the prestigious St Brides Spa Hotel last year, The Celtic Collection was appointed to manage and operate the iconic destination in Saundersfoot where an exciting refurbishment is currently taking place.

Extending this footprint in West Wales, the Collection’s latest partnership with The Retreats Group takes effect immediately.