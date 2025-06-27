Hotel Launches Mid Wales Corporate Wellbeing and Team-Building Retreats

A Mid Wales hotel and spa has teamed up with a number of local partners to offer corporate wellbeing and team-building retreats.

The Metropole Hotel & Spa in Llandrindod Wells is partnering with the Elan Valley, Black Mountain Adventure at Three Cocks, Kerry Vale Vineyard near Montgomery, Welsh Lavender Farm near Builth Wells, Gigrin Farm Kite Feeding Station, Rhayader, Lakeside Boathouse and The Wilderness Project, part of Learn Outdoors, both based in in Llandrindod Wells Caer Bryn Retreats, Nantmel, near Rhayader and others.

“We are putting together bespoke packages for corporate groups wanting to escape to the Welsh hills for a proper team reset – think kayaking, wild cocktail foraging, local wine tasting and loads more,” said Lauren Bingley, sales manager at the Metropole Hotel & Spa. “Nestled in tranquil Mid Wales countryside, the hotel and its partners offers a perfect blend of relaxation, team-building and inspiration. With stunning views and modern amenities, the hotel is ideal for wellness retreats, executive planning and team bonding. “Whether focusing on business goals or recharging, the peaceful environment will leave teams rejuvenated, motivated and ready for success. “Whether businesses or organisations are looking for wellness experiences, strategic planning sessions, or inspirational group activities, the Metropole Hotel & Spa and partners provide a unique environment to focus, relax and re-energise.”

Included in the wellbeing activities are yoga and meditation, mindfulness and stress management workshops, forest bathing, breathing sessions, wild swimming, stargazing and night walks in the Elan Valley International Dark Sky Park and sound baths.

The Metropole Hotel is a longstanding member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).