The Best in the Bay to be Recognised at the 2025 Swansea Bay Business Awards

Finalists for The Swansea Bay Business Awards 2025 have been announced, with businesses to be recognised at the black tie awards ceremony at Swansea’s iconic Brangwyn Hall.

The awards, now hosted by Llanelli based JR event group in partnership with Bevan Buckland LLP, are designed to recognise & celebrate the incredible businesses within the Swansea bay regions of Neath Port Talbot, Swansea, Carmarthenshire & Pembrokeshire.

The panel of judges reviewed all entries, and after some further checks & references, the shortlist of finalists were announced.

SBBA judge, Alison Vickers, managing partner at Bevan Buckland, said:

“The quality of applications was outstanding and provides testament to the fantastic businesses that operate within the Swansea Bay region.”

SBBA judge, Dr Debra Williams, Pro Vice-Chancellor, UWTSD continued:

“To hear first-hand of the impressive work being done by entrepreneurs of all age groups, across many sectors has to be inspiring for anyone thinking of entering into the wonderful, crazy yet rewarding world of business.”

The ceremony boasts a wide array of categories designed to shine a light on every corner of the thriving Swansea Bay business community, with categories including leisure & tourism, SME, rural & agricultural, creative & digital, through to green & sustainable business of the year, and young business person.

SBBA judge Tom Smith, UK director of sales at AU Vodka added:

“The level of innovation, hard work, and passion I witnessed was nothing short of extraordinary. It was an honour to contribute to celebrating the exceptional talent that defines Swansea Bay's business community.”

All finalists will be invited to the black tie award ceremony on Friday January 24th at Swansea’s Brangwyn Hall, hosted by broadcaster Jason Mohammed, plus a fireside interview with the team behind AU Vodka, detailing their journey from concept to be becoming the UK’s fastest growing brand, with a multi million pound turnover and global presence.

Commercial Director for Wales Elen Olivier, from SBBA media partner Nation Broadcasting, added:

“I am delighted to have been asked to join the judging panel and help to celebrate the incredible achievements of some of the standout businesses in Swansea Bay Region.”

SBBA judge Jonathan Roberts, Head of Print (Regionals) at Reach PLC, concluded:

“Judging is never an easy task, but the really hard work is already done – by the business leaders who continue to inspire, lead and champion our corner of the country.”

2025 finalists

Creative & digital business of the year, sponsored by Swansea Council

Rethink PR

Thinqi

Uplands OneTelco

Family business of the year, sponsored by Sturgess Mortgage Solutions

Hartson Fire Ltd

Kitchens by Emma Reed

Three Cliffs Holiday Park

Green & sustainable business of the year, sponsored by HSBC

Burns Retail & Hospitality Ltd

Gavin Griffiths Recycling

Hyppo Hydrogen Solutions Ltd

Hospitality business of the year, sponsored by Castell Howell Foods

Gigi Gao's Favourite Authentic Chinese

Rasoi

The Swigg

Innovative business of the year

Kaymac Marine & Civil Engineering Ltd

Llesiant Delta Wellbeing

Plantasia Tropical Zoo

Large business of the year, sponsored by Gower College Swansea

Ascona Group Holdings Limited

LBS Builders Merchants

Mrs Bucket Cleaning Services

Manufacturing business of the year, sponsored by Morgan LaRoche

Shufflebottom Ltd

The Safety Letterbox Company

Viscose Closures Ltd

Not for profit business of the year

Anxiety Support Wales CIC

Llesiant Delta Wellbeing

Saundersfoot Harbour Commissioners

Professional services business of the year

Atkins Accountants Ltd

Starki Architecture

Work Wales

Retail business of the year

Burns Retail & Hospitality Ltd

Capel Hendre Post Office

Sweet Williams

Rural & agricultural business of the year, sponsored by Tomato Energy

Gower Fresh Christmas Trees (Robert Morgan & Sons Ltd)

The Arb Team

Y Waun Farm Rare Breed Meats

SME business of the year, sponsored by JCP Solicitors

Dawsons Estate Agents

Shufflebottom Ltd

The LCV Group

Start-up business of the year

Hyppo Hydrogen Solutions Ltd

Pembrokeshire Hearing

WAM Engineering Services

Tourism & leisure business of the year, sponsored by Development Bank of Wales

Plantasia Tropical Zoo

Swansea Arena

The British Bird of Prey Centre

Trade & construction business of the year

Bancs Carpentry & Build

Independent Paint Supplies

Morgan Environmental Ltd

Young businessperson of the year, sponsored by LBS Builders Merchants

Hannah Worth – Bowla Ltd

Lucie MacLeod – Hair Syrup

Will Evans – Wills Petting Farm