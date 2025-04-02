Melin Homes and Newport City Homes Merge to Form New Housing Association

A new housing association has been created through the merger of Melin Homes and Newport City Homes.
Th new organisation is named Hedyn, the Welsh word for seed. The housing association said it symbolises growth, new beginnings, and the potential for positive change. By connecting people across five local authority areas in Wales, Hedyn said it was committed to building communities where everyone can thrive.
Over the last year, Melin Homes and Newport City Homes have engaged with more than 900 residents, partners, and colleagues to find out what’s important to the communities of south-east Wales, and how Hedyn can meet that need.
Paula Kennedy, Chief Executive at Hedyn, said:
“Everyone deserves a safe warm home, a place they love, and a community they belong to. The demand for homes has never been higher. The decisions we make today matter more than they ever have. That is why we decided to merge Melin Homes and Newport City Homes, to create a new organisation, set up to better achieve these aims.
“By joining together, we’re using our expertise, scale, and local knowledge to deliver excellent customer services that meet the needs of our residents, communities, and future generations.
“We are writing to all our customers with more information about Hedyn and the merger, to help guide them through the change.”