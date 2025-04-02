Melin Homes and Newport City Homes Merge to Form New Housing Association

A new housing association has been created through the merger of Melin Homes and Newport City Homes.

Th new organisation is named Hedyn, the Welsh word for seed. The housing association said it symbolises growth, new beginnings, and the potential for positive change. By connecting people across five local authority areas in Wales, Hedyn said it was committed to building communities where everyone can thrive.

Over the last year, Melin Homes and Newport City Homes have engaged with more than 900 residents, partners, and colleagues to find out what’s important to the communities of south-east Wales, and how Hedyn can meet that need.

Paula Kennedy, Chief Executive at Hedyn, said: