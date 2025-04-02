Partnership Launched to Revive Iconic Strata Florida Abbey site

One of Wales’ most culturally significant sites will soon provide improved access and experiences for visitors thanks to a new partnership between Strata Florida Trust and Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service.

Strata Florida, a former abbey for Cistercian monks at Pontrhydfendigaid in Ceredigion, will be managed jointly for a pilot period, with the Visitor Centre reopened and interpretation improved.

Visitors will be able to experience for themselves the peace and inspiration for which the site is renowned and see how foundations are being laid for its future as a place of learning and cultural engagement in tune with its rich history.

Strata Florida Trust is restoring Mynachlog Fawr farmhouse and farm buildings, bringing new economic, social and cultural life to the area, whilst also celebrating Strata Florida’s landscape and history as a place of pilgrimage.

The partnership will ensure that visitors can have seamless access to both the Abbey ruins currently run by Cadw and the facilities currently run by the trust.

The site will be staffed from 10am until 4pm daily from April 1 until October 31.

There will be no fee to enter the whole of the site, to make the history and heritage of this highly significant site accessible to all, with visitors encouraged to donate to support running costs.

Gwilym Hughes, head of Cadw, said:

“Strata Florida is undoubtedly one of Wales’ most iconic historic sites. The first monastic community dates from the 1160s and it quickly became one of the most important religious establishments in Wales, a place of pilgrimage and a centre of Welsh culture. “This new agreement with the Strata Florida Trust demonstrates how Cadw is developing innovative ways to work in partnership to maximise public access to our outstanding historic sites.”

Mick Taylor, of the Strata Florida Trust, said: