Shawbrook Welcomes Becky Davies as New Business Development Manager

Shawbrook has appointed Becky Davies as their newest Business Development Manager (BDM), focusing on supporting brokers and expanding relationships across the Southwest and Wales region.
With over 12 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Becky brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Having spent many years as a mortgage broker herself and most recently working as a BDM for the Bank of Ireland, she has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities brokers face.
Becky said:
“I wanted to join Shawbrook because their ability to assist with more complex and ‘outside of the box’ lending really appealed to me. Alongside that, the friendly and supportive working environment made it an easy decision.
“My role will focus on maintaining strong relationships with our existing panel of brokers in the Southwest and Wales, while also looking to grow that panel further. Having been a broker myself, I know how important it is for brokers to feel valued and supported, and I’m excited to bring that mindset to Shawbrook.”