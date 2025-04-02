Shawbrook Welcomes Becky Davies as New Business Development Manager

Shawbrook has appointed Becky Davies as their newest Business Development Manager (BDM), focusing on supporting brokers and expanding relationships across the Southwest and Wales region.

With over 12 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Becky brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Having spent many years as a mortgage broker herself and most recently working as a BDM for the Bank of Ireland, she has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities brokers face.

Becky said: