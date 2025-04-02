Wales’ Top Talent Competes for Place in WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

Students and apprentices from colleges across Wales have begun competing for their place as part of Team UK at next year’s ‘skills Olympics' in China.

The talented individuals, who have demonstrated exceptional abilities in their respective disciplines, are now progressing through the rigorous selection process with hopes of representing Wales and the UK on the international stage.

WorldSkills UK – in partnership with Pearson – have announced that more than 80 young people are to join their 18-month intensive training programme, with the aim of being selected for the team representing the country at WorldSkills Shanghai in September 2026. Of that number 20 are Welsh.

The competition is considered by global experts as the ultimate test of a nation’s ability to meet future skills needs.

This is the first time China has hosted the prestigious event – known as the ‘skills Olympics’ – where 1,500 young people will travel from over 80 countries to compete in technical skill disciplines from engineering, manufacturing and technology through to creative, digital and hospitality in front of an audience of 250,000.

The UK will be competing in over 30 skills at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, including 3D Digital Game Art, Robot Systems Integration and Renewable Energy.

One of the competitors called to join the development programme is Madeleine Warburton, who won silver in Renewable Energy at the UK National finals in 2024. The 19-year-old studying at Coleg Llandrillo’s Rhyl Campus didn’t know much about skills competitions at the time, but says she would encourage anyone to do it.

She said:

“I wanted to expand my knowledge within the renewable sector outside of college and work, to help improve my skills for when I go to site, learn more about solar, compete and meet like-minded people and expand my network. “I would definitely encourage anyone to compete. It doesn’t matter how far along the process you go, you will benefit from it. The experience has been really positive so far and has greatly expanded my knowledge of the industry. I have learnt tons, and developed transferable skills. My confidence in my area has improved greatly and I have met friends for life through the process.”

Welsh Government Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant, said: