Technology Connected Appoints Renewables Tech Expert to North Wales Advisor Role

Wales’ leading technology network, Technology Connected, has expanded its team through a collaborative agreement with Innovate UK KTN for the appointment of Dr. Louise Jones, as its interim North Wales advisor.

The role will aim to strengthen the network’s presence in North Wales and continue to champion how Welsh tech firms are making a difference to business and society.

Louise will be working with Technology Connected, alongside her permanent role as lead for Energy Systems at UK KTN, where she covers electrical energy systems and renewables.

As a leading voice in photonics, Louise is also co-chair of Photonics Connected, part of the Technology Connected family. Photonics Connected unifies, champions and promotes Welsh photonic technology and its applications across the world, building a better future for the industry in Wales.

Her work with innovative SMEs, large enterprises, Government departments and local authorities across a range of discipline areas, especially her regional focus in North Wales, will play a key part of her consultant’s role.

Avril Lewis, managing director for Technology Connected said,

“We are delighted to welcome Louise to work with our organisation, as we have worked very closely with her and KTN over the years, particularly in partnership on the Wales Festival of Innovation and the Emerging Tech Fest, and we look forward to the partnership developing further with her involvement with Wales Tech Week 2023. “Louise has incredible links with the renewable energy sector, as well as her role on the advisory board for the Centre of Photonics Expertise, which means that we can build our links and collaborative opportunities with innovative technologies, particularly with a net zero perspective. “We have exciting opportunities ahead for the network, especially with Wales Tech Week 2023 on the horizon and Louise will play a critical role in ensuring that we showcase how Wales is the catalyst for technology to meet opportunity.”

Louise has a role on the North Wales Growth Deal Technology Board and also sits on the Cardiff Capital Region Challenge Fund advisory board.

Louise Jones added,

“I am excited to be working with Technology Connected as their North Wales advisor. The region is thriving with ingenuity, innovation and entrepreneurial tech spirit, with businesses seeking to make a real difference through enabling and emerging technologies. “Through this role I will be able to share my expertise with Photonics Connected, as well as the wider network so that we are able to put Wales on the map as an industry leader that fosters growth. This will be showcased even further through Wales Tech Week, which will be an incredible event for those working in tech, interested in how tech can assist their business, and those just tech curious.”

Wales Tech Week will take place in March 2023 as an international two-day hybrid tech summit, with the event being held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Newport, South Wales.

More information can be found on www.walestechweek.com with tickets available now.