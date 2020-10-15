Taking Agri-Tech Skills to Africa: Apply for Funding

Universities and researchers in Wales can apply for a share of £2 million to work with researchers and businesses in Africa on solving challenges in food supply.

Three-quarters of the poorest people in Africa live in rural areas and rely on agriculture and livestock for their livelihoods.

They face many challenges, including from climate change and scarcity of resources, demographic changes, changes in diet, and changing markets.

Innovation in agriculture and food systems is low in developing countries. It needs to speed up to meet the challenges.

Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, has up to £2 million from the Global Challenges Research Fund to support knowledge transfer partnerships between UK researchers and researchers and businesses based in Republic of Ghana, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Kenya or Republic of South Africa.

Knowledge transfer partnerships allow universities, colleges, research technology organisations and catapults to partner with a business or not-for-profit organisation and bring new skills and thinking into the organisation.

The partnership employs 1 or 2 recent graduates with relevant skills, known as an associate, to work in the business. The business is asked to contribute to the project.

Partnerships must show an impact on poverty

Partnerships must show they can have a positive effect on poverty through the uptake of innovative technology in agriculture and food systems.

Work could be carried out in one or more of the following areas:

integrating smallholders into global and local supply chains

increasing the value of production to smallholders

control of crop pests, weeds, and diseases

meeting quality standards and improving productivity

reducing food losses ‘post-farm gate’ and through the value chain

addressing food safety issues

new food technologies and data-driven food systems, including for urban areas

addressing challenges in downstream food processing, distribution, or storage and adding value

innovation that supports food systems to deliver nutritious, healthy and safe food

The project must also be environmentally sustainable, minimise pollution and waste, and promote safe, nutritious and healthy diets.