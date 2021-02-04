Swansea Schools Welcome in a Solar-Powered New Year!

Two more Swansea schools have completed large solar panel installs with Egni Co-op.

A 100kW system was fitted on Morriston Comprehensive just before Christmas, and another 100kW has been completed on Cefn Hengoed Comprehensive in the first week of January.

Andrea Lewis, the council’s joint deputy leader and cabinet member for homes, energy and service transformation, said:

“This is a positive way in which to welcome the new year. We are delighted with this increase in clean green power at our schools in Swansea. “The council has just published its Charter on Climate Action as a visible public reminder that we aim to become net zero carbon by 2030 – and aim to make the city net zero by 2050. I thank everyone involved for moving rapidly to take action in response to our climate emergency declaration.”

Jen Rayner, the council’s cabinet member for education improvement, learning and skills said:

“The cost of these solar installations was funded by Egni Co-op and all surpluses will be spent on education projects so it's a very good partnership approach for the council. “The council is determined to take a lead on tackling the climate crisis and by working with Egni Co-op, we want to increase in the amount of renewable energy installed on our buildings.”

More than 500 kW of rooftop solar has now been installed by Egni on Swansea schools – at Pentrehafod, Gowerton, Pontardulais, Morriston and Cefn Hengoed Comprehensives, and Portmead and Glyncollen primary schools. Swansea Council was the first in Wales to partner with a coop to install 360kW of solar through the award-winning Swansea Community Energy Co-op (SCEES) https://www.swanseacommunityenergy.org.uk . Egni has followed in their footsteps and cooperative power is now aiming to deliver more than 1000kW of solar by the spring in Swansea.

Egni co-director, Rosie Gillam said “We’d like to thank the schools and council staff who’ve made these installs possible in such trying circumstances, and also our installer, Ice Solar, who’ve worked hard. We are really pleased that other Swansea schools are coming forward, keen to take part in the programme.”

Swansea Council is working in collaboration with Egni Co-op and the Welsh Government Energy Service to help the authority in its aims to become a carbon neutral by 2030.

Most of the electricity generated will be used at the schools, cutting carbon emissions from the schools by about 3,200 t/CO 2e over the next 20 years.

Cefn Hengoed Comprehensive

Pentrahafod School

Morriston Comprehensive

Egni Co-op is a community organisation which funds and manages PV installations in Wales. The solar panels in Swansea have been funded by Egni's ongoing co-op share offer which has raised £2.2m to date and has recently raised its target to £3m. The rollout was supported by Welsh Government Energy Service who provided dedicated development manager time to the Council.

Pontarddulais School

Jim Cardy, senior manager for Welsh Government Energy Service said,