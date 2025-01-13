Swansea Building Society Announces its Charity of the Year for 2025

Swansea Building Society has announced Prostate Cymru as its official charity of the year for 2025. The Society is committed to raising significant funds and awareness for the charity through a range of events and initiatives, with a goal of contributing £25,000 towards Prostate Cymru’s vital work.

One of the reasons Prostate Cymru was chosen as the Society’s charity of the year is due to its personal significance to the organisation. In April 2024, Martin Lewis, the Society’s Area Manager for England, along with the husband of one of the Society’s cashiers, were both diagnosed with prostate cancer after attending a Prostate Cymru test day held in conjunction with Swansea City Football Club. Neither had experienced any prior symptoms.

Mr Lewis, who is currently undergoing treatment while continuing to work, has shared his story to highlight the importance of early detection.

“Attending the Prostate Cymru test day was possibly one of the most important decisions of my life – though I didn't know it at the time,” he explained. “Like many men, I had no symptoms and wouldn’t have thought to get tested. I urge others not to wait for symptoms – getting tested could make all the difference.”

Through the partnership, Swansea Building Society aims to support the charity’s plans to extend the PSA blood test days across South Wales, ensuring more individuals have access to potentially life-saving early detection.

As part of its fundraising efforts during 2025, the Society aims to field teams in the Swansea Half Marathon and the Ray Murray Golf Day. The Society will also proudly sponsor the Blue Tie Ball, hosted by Prostate Cymru at the Vale Resort on February 14, 2025. Additional fundraising events will be held throughout the year to support the charity’s initiatives, which focus on raising awareness, funding research, and delivering the PSA blood test events across Wales.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive of Swansea Building Society, said:

“Prostate Cymru’s work resonates deeply with us as an organisation, especially following the experiences of our colleague Martin and a family member of one of our team. This partnership represents our commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities. By raising funds and awareness, we hope to help more individuals detect and treat this disease early, while also contributing to the incredible work Prostate Cymru does across Wales.”

Prostate Cymru is dedicated to improving awareness of prostate health and ensuring men have access to vital testing and support. Swansea Building Society, which has a renowned reputation for supporting numerous local charities and initiatives, will work closely with the charity throughout 2025 to make a lasting impact on the communities it serves.