Swansea Accountancy Firm Enjoys Rapid Growth During Transition to Paperless Operations

Lee Coombes Accountancy, a leading provider of accountancy services in Swansea, has seen significant growth in 2023, expanding its team and adopting fully paperless practices to further improve its efficiency and sustainability.

Over the past year, it has seen a surge in demand for its services, driven by the rapidly changing business landscape and increased reliance on digital solutions. As a result, the company has expanded its team with several new hires, including additional accountancy and support staff.

In addition to expanding its team, Lee Coombes Accountancy has also moved fully paperless, streamlining its operations and reducing its environmental footprint. By eliminating paper documents, the company can now process and manage financial information more efficiently, while also reducing its reliance on physical storage space.

From April 1, it began operating fully paperless, and the decision to do so was to further diversify and modernise, as it already utilises several digital applications that have allowed it to improve its service by making accounting processes as simple as possible for its customers. In addition to this, it conducted a slight rebranding, by adding the word “digital” in green to its logo to signify this progressive change.

As part of its transition, Lee Coombes Accountancy also introduced a new client portal function to the website, allowing customers to access and store accounting information in an easily accessed and user-friendly place. The portal allows for the uploading of documents and is a core part of its digital transformation, helping to automate document sharing, digital signature technology, client onboarding and more.

Its growth and commitment to sustainability reflect its dedication to providing innovative and reliable accounting solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. Lee Coombes Accountancy is also an avid supporter of local sports teams as well as the Ospreys, and is the primary sponsor of Ospreys winger and local star, Keelan Giles.

Lee Coombes, Managing Director of Lee Coombes Accountancy, said: