Survey Shows How Office Life in Wales has Transformed Post-lockdown

A national survey by leading outsourced communications provider, Moneypenny, into the return to work post-Covid lockdown, shows that 50% of office workers surveyed in Wales are returning to work immediately, with a further 23% due back in the next one to four months.

Workers in Wales are however quite divided on the issue of the risks of returning to work. They appear to be more comfortable than those in other parts of the UK about returning to work: 43% are entirely comfortable, compared to the national average of 33%. However, a further 41% of Welsh workers admit to having some concerns about Covid risks and a further 14% are not at all comfortable about going back to the office.

For some workers in Wales the return to work has been further delayed, with 9% not required to return to work until January 2021 at the earliest, compared to 5% nationally, and 18% don’t yet have a specific date to return.

Navigating the new commute

A reluctance to use public transport is shown in the fact that only 11% of those surveyed in the Wales will use it to commute, while 73% will use their car. In contrast, 53% of those in London will commute by car.

Local Office Economy

In a blow to those hoping returning workers will boost the local economy, the survey suggests that the Welsh are less likely than those in other parts of the country to use local amenities like sandwich bars, cafes and gyms when they go back to work, as 52% said that they won’t be visiting any local amenities, compared with the national average of 36%.

Wearing masks in the office

The survey showed that Welsh companies are less prescriptive about mask wearing in the office than are those in other parts of the UK: 52% of Welsh workers said mask wearing in the workplace is entirely voluntary, compared with the national average of 39% and only 47% of workers in Wales said their company has made masks compulsory, compared with the national average of 61%.

When asked whether they mind having to wear a mask at work, 41% of Welsh workers said they are entirely happy with wearing a mask, compared with the national average of 37%, however, a further 36% in Wales said they would find it too much to do a whole day of work wearing a mask and 13% said they don’t mind wearing a mask at work short-term, but would be less happy if the policy was for the long-term. A disgruntled 7% don’t like having to wear a mask at work at all, as they feel it inhibits their freedom and human rights and they don’t like being told what to wear.

Co-workers and social distancing

Social distancing at work is clearly a concern, as 20% of Welsh workers surveyed said that they don’t trust their colleagues to social distance in the office and would keep an eye on them and report them to the management if necessary, compared with the national average of 16%. A further 39% trust some, but not all their colleagues, while 41% trust all their colleagues.

Death of the tea round?

Some offices have banned the sharing of equipment completely, according to 27% of those surveyed in Wales, while even without a ban, a further 48% said they won’t be sharing stationery and equipment with colleagues.

Even the tea rounds have been called into question, as 48% of Welsh workers said they will not make teas and coffees for their colleagues, which is a higher percentage than any other region (national average 38%). A further 20% said their company has banned tea rounds.

Commenting on the survey, Joanna Swash, CEO of Moneypenny said: