Strategic Tax Director Appointed at GS Verde Group

GS Verde Group has appointed Fleur Riggs as a Director, and head of its Specialist Tax division.

Multi-discipline deal-making business, the GS Verde Group has made another senior appointment, with Fleur Riggs, an experienced corporate tax specialist joining to lead the Specialist Tax division of the corporate finance led Group.

The Specialist Tax division focuses on the tax planning, clearances and reliefs available to a company and its shareholders during a corporate transaction. The particular focus of this team within the GS Verde Group is on tax planning during mergers and acquisitions and project funding.

A chartered tax advisor, Fleur joins the Group as Head of Specialist Tax, having had held a number of senior tax advisory roles throughout her career, including working at the Bristol and South West offices of Bishop Fleming.

Speaking on her appointment, Fleur said:

“It is fantastic to be joining the GS Verde Group at such an exciting time. Getting the correct structure, clearance or planning in place for tax is an important part of any corporate finance project. The cost of not considering the tax implications of a transaction fully can be costly and can seriously under-mine shareholder value on any deal.”

Nigel Greenaway, CEO of the GS Verde Group said:

“We are delighted to welcome Fleur to our Group. She has an excellent track record and will support the ‘one team’ approach we offer for corporate transactions.”

In addition to tax planning for sales and acquisitions, the Specialist Tax division also plays a key role in advising corporate businesses on funding strategies – with the ability to consider the impact of SEIS and EIS, together with shareholder ownership structures, R&D tax credits and Patent Box on any given project.

Mr Greenaway concluded:

“Our business structure is about providing a full-service team capable of advising on all aspects of a corporate transaction, and tax considerations play a key role at the outset of any project. Having a specialist tax advisory service on M&A projects is an important part of having the full toolbox required to advise our clients fully and properly.”

The GS Verde Group recently announced a brand re-alignment which saw several of its businesses change name to solidify the one team approach. The brand change positions the Group as business focused experts in getting deals done, providing legal, finance, tax and communications advice.