Spencer Bridge Engineering and UK Highways A55 Complete Latest Round of Works on Historic Menai Bridge

The latest instalment of refurbishment works on the historic Menai Suspension Bridge has been completed ahead of the crossing’s bicentenary.

Spencer Bridge Engineering, in collaboration with UK Highways A55 Ltd, has completed the replacement and painting of 168 of the 208 wire rope hangers on the iconic bridge, which is a crucial road link between mainland Wales and the Isle of Anglesey.

The project has restored the structural integrity of the bride and removed the critical risk to public safety which forced it to close in October 2022.

First opened in 1826, the Grade I listed structure is the second oldest suspension bridge in the world still carrying vehicle traffic and teams from Spencer have been carrying out a series of works over the past four years to revitalise the crossing ahead of its 200th anniversary year.

After completing earlier projects, including the replacement of footpath panels and the installation of emergency failsafes on the 417m-long bridge, Spencer Bridge Engineering’s expert team began the hanger replacement project in Autumn 2023, and recently completed the final hanger installation.

To respect the heritage and historic features of the bridge, the team worked closely with suppliers throughout a rigorous period of development and testing to design the specially fabricated hangers and sockets.

The completion of the hanger replacement programme to schedule marks a significant engineering achievement for the team given the complexity of the programme and the speed with which it needed to be designed, procurement and supply chain challenges, and adverse weather conditions over the works period.

Project Manager Tom Inglis said:

“The project posed a number of significant challenges, including working in a harsh environment with strong winds and wet weather, but we have a large and diverse skillset which enables us to draw on past experiences to develop solutions. “We have decades of experience working on a range of complex bridge and infrastructure projects, and with a very collaborative attitude, allowing us to utilise expertise from right across the team to deliver the most efficient and effective results. “One of the factors which made this project so successful was the close relationships we have developed over a number of years with the client, UK Highways A55 Limited, and our suppliers. Those relationships were especially important to deliver this challenging project on time.”

A spokesperson for UK Highways A55 Ltd added: