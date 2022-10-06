South Wales Luxury Holiday Resort Stands Out from the Competition with Innovative New Lodges

A luxury holiday provider is standing out from the competition – after installing 14 innovative new holiday homes at its Carmarthenshire resort.

Luxury Lodges’ Dylan Coastal Resort, a stylish self-catering retreat overlooking the Taf Estuary in South Wales, has installed the striking “Glass House” designs from leading lodge and residential park home manufacturer Prestige, in a bid to heighten the experience of its breathtaking location.

Offering the epitome of a chilled-out luxury hideaway, the open-plan lodges boast elevated front windows, double French doors and multiple skylights which accentuate the stunning sea views, while each home is positioned to compliment the surrounding areas.

For Luxury Lodges’ Managing Director, Ross Grieve, choosing the Glass House design concluded two-years of careful research. He said:

“We spent a long time searching for a home that stood out from the competition, and after looking around a number of parks and factories, we immediately knew that the Glass House was the one we were looking for. “Our lodges at Dylan Coastal Resort are designed to be private holiday homes, so it was important that we not only chose a home with high-quality design in mind, but also one that would give an experience to our customers like no other.”

And, with its opulent mix of classic farmhouse interiors and clean, contemporary lines against an earthy colour palette and organic textures, the homes are already being hailed as the “perfect home away from home”.

Ross continued:

“We worked closely with our interior designers, as well as Prestige’s in-house design team to create a vision that compliments the locality, taking into consideration the coastal areas where we reside. “We used lighter colours throughout, for example, to reflect the coast, creating air and space which makes our homes feel modern and unique.”

The installation of the Glass House lodges, which each come with a four-person hot tub and a large outside decked terrace area, forms part of an exciting ongoing relationship between Luxury Lodges and Prestige.

Ross said:

“Since the company was founded in 2015, we have launched four stunning holiday resorts in Cornwall, the Lake District and Carmarthenshire, which combine more than 400 properties. “Thanks to its beautifully built, intelligent homes, we only have Prestige’s designs on our resorts, 49 of which can be found at Dylan Coastal Resort. As an organisation, we want to stand out and we know that we can work with Prestige to continually push the boundaries of what can be achieved when it comes to luxury and comfort, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the results.”

Luxury Lodges has now purchased 22 Glass Houses across their parks, which have been renamed as the Apex design. Prices start from £495,000.

