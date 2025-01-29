South Wales-Based IVS Set for Further Growth Under New General Manager

South Wales-based Industrial Valve Services (IVS) is set for further growth as the company’s new general manager takes the helm.

Paul Harrison assumes day-to-day control from Steve Jones who takes on a senior position at IVS’s parent company, Amcomri Group plc.

With a background in the industrial, engineering and energy sectors, Paul brings a wealth of relevant experience to the business, which has sites at Swansea and Pembroke Dock.

“IVS is a great company with a strong focus on its customer experience and I look forward to applying my experience to help take it through the next level of growth,” he said. “We have plans to improve our commercial footprint within the UK and drive towards a market-leading position.”

IVS, which was established in 1981, has benefited from significant investment since 2017 when it was purchased by Amcomri Group.

Recently listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, Amcomri Group has a successful track record in acquiring and developing quality British engineering and manufacturing businesses.

Changes at IVS have included the opening of its Pembroke Dock facility in 2021, upgrades throughout its Swansea site, and the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment.

This transformation has been recognised by IVS’s customers, which range from multi-national companies to SMEs operating in industrial sectors including power, chemical, refining and food processing.

Demand for IVS’s valve repair, refurbishment and on-site maintenance services remain strong as industrial companies seek to maintain and extend the life of their existing equipment.

Steve Jones will continue to work closely with the IVS team in his role as group industrial director for Amcomri Group’s embedded engineering division.

He said: