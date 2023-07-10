South Caernarfon Creameries Sweeps up at the International Cheese Awards

South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) has had its best year at the International Cheese Awards (ICDA) claiming five golds, one silver and four bronze awards for its wide range of Cheddar cheeses, Double Gloucester, Red Leicester and Caerphilly cheese.

Attracting over 5,500 entries every year, the ICDA is the world’s biggest platform championing world class producers of cheese and dairy products and success brings high profile recognition not only with UK retailers but on the international stage.

After recently winning the prestigious ‘Food Producer of the Year’ award at the 2023 Wales Food and Drink Awards, the farmer owned dairy co-operative is going from strength to strength. To date this year, SCC has also secured 11 awards at the Devon County Show, seven at the Cheshire Show and a bronze at the Highland show.

The string of awards follows a busy first half of the year for the creamery, with the launch of its TV advert for its flagship brand Dragon, its new and improved Dragon website and breaking into the lucrative US dairy market.

SCC Managing Director, Alan Wyn Jones said;

“We’ve had an incredibly successful year at the ICDA awards, the best ever. This is a testament to all the hard work put in by the SCC team, from the farmers producing the high quality milk, to our highly skilled cheese production team. “Winning one of these renowned awards means being part of an elite group and a 125 year old tradition of the very best in class, but claiming 10 awards overall is outstanding. “This year we smashed last years’ hat-trick of gold awards and won five, a true reflection of the exceptional quality of cheese we produce here at South Caernarfon Creameries.”

For more information and to order Dragon cheese online go to https://dragonwales.co.uk/.