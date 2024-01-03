South Caernarfon Creameries celebrates a bumper year of awards in 2023, after winning a grand total of 97 awards, their best ever year with an increase of 28%.

Since launching their new Dragon Cheddar Everyday Everyway television advert last May and breaking into the lucrative US dairy market in June, Wales’s leading farmer-owned dairy co-operative has gone from strength to strength.

Countless awards were gained at the International Cheese Awards, Cheshire Show, Yorkshire Show, Mid Somerset and the Royal Welsh Show. Out of a total of 97 awards, 40 were gold and Dragon Handcrafted Ruby won Supreme Champion Cheese with Dragon Salted Butter winning Supreme Champion Butter at this year’s prestigious Royal Welsh Show.

Leading on from the Royal Welsh Show, the creamery triumphed at the Great Taste Awards claiming two stars for their Dragon Salted Butter and one star each for their Dragon Handcrafted Ruby and Dragon Handcrafted Emerald cheese.

At the Global Cheese Awards they succeeded at gaining 15 awards from Gold to Bronze for a wide array of their products, from Double Gloucester, Low Fat Cheese to Best Vegetarian Cheese with their Dragon Handcrafted Ruby.

Mark Edwards, Head of Operations said,

“We would like to thank all our staff, from production, to administration, to our farmers’ members. Without our strong team we would not be able to make these amazing products and have such a bumper year. “We pride ourselves on using the best quality Welsh milk, to produce the best quality dairy products, and these awards showcase the great work we have achieved.”

Shon Jones, Cheese Quality Manager added,