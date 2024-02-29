Social Leaders Cymru: New programme Launches to Provide Free Leadership Development for Wales’s Third Sector

Social Leaders Cymru is a comprehensive and free leadership development programme tailored for voluntary, community, and social enterprise leaders throughout Wales.

Made possible through funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, this project is a partnership between Cwmpas, Clore Social Leadership, and Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA).

Building on the success and insights gained from its pilot project in 2021/22, Social Leaders Cymru aims to empower leaders at all stages of their journey, to foster a vibrant and diverse third sector.

One participant said:

“I found the sessions incredibly useful, so much useful information and practice shared, it has had a huge impact on my work already and I'm sure will continue to do so as time goes on. Also, the co-facilitation style is extremely supportive and empowering and created a really relaxed, while engaged, atmosphere in which to learn and grow.”

Addressing the programme's significance, Dr Sarah Evans, Director of Business Growth and Consultancy, Cwmpas, stated,

“Social Leaders Cymru’s vision is to support social leaders in Wales through providing a range of learning and networking opportunities to help build on their existing skills and strengthen their networks, that in turn will have a positive impact within their own organisations and communities. We believe that by investing in leadership development, we are not only shaping the present but also working towards a sustainable future for our communities.”

Comprising of a Community Leader Programme, a National Leader Programme, and the creation of a ‘Leadership Declaration', the programme has three main objectives: to develop leaders across Wales who inspire the next generation and enable the third sector to thrive, to encourage diversity in leadership roles, and to encourage community cohesion and collaboration.

The Community Leader Programme is a six-month online and in-person leadership development course initially held in Newport, Swansea, and Wrexham. It focuses on bringing leaders together to build capacity, strengthen communities, and facilitate peer learning.

The National Leader Programme consists of two online leadership development programmes designed for both emerging and experienced leaders, spanning four months.

Delivered in partnership with Clore Social Leadership, the Community and National Leader programmes provide dedicated time for enhancing wellbeing and building strong peer networks.

The ‘Leadership Declaration' is a dynamic collaboration involving alumni, programme participants, third sector, and other key stakeholders. Our mission: Define what good social leadership looks in the context of working in the third sector in Wales, commit to strengthening leadership development in the long-term, emphasise the value of investing in leadership and spotlight impactful social leadership.

“Leadership in the voluntary sector is not about title or position, but about leadership at every level, by everyone” commented Sara Sellek, Assistant Director at WCVA. “This project will enable volunteers and paid staff to develop a range of skills and confidence to lead change in their organisations and communities”.

CEO of Clore Leadership, Nadia Alomar added,

“Through Social Leaders Cymru, we aim to create a powerful ecosystem that nurtures and empowers leaders within the third sector, benefiting communities throughout Wales. We firmly believe that effective leadership is pivotal to addressing societal challenges, driving positive change and making a lasting impact on society.”

The application window is now open for the first Community Leader Programme in Newport, running from June to December 2024, with an application deadline of 22 April 2024.

For more information, and to make an application, please visit https://cwmpas.coop/what-we-do/services/social-leaders-cymru/