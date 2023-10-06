Skills Competition Wales Awards 2024 Offers Sponsorship Opportunities

Skills Competition Wales aims to raise the profile of skills in Wales and offers students, trainees, and apprentices in Wales a chance to challenge, benchmark and raise their skills by taking part in competitions across a range of sectors.

Funded by the Welsh Government through the Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales project the competitions are run by a dedicated network of colleges, work-based learning providers and employer-led organisations. It consists of a series of local skills competitions, aligned to WorldSkills and the needs of the Welsh economy.

In 2024, 64 competitions will be delivered between January and February.

The Inspiring Skills – Skills Competition Wales Awards is a well-known annual event within the education and skills sector, recognising some of the best learners, education providers and trainers across Wales.

With its own digital presence, the event has successfully run as a hybrid event for the last two years, reaching over 1000 young people and industry professionals in person and online.

This year (2024), the event has an exciting new format – a live, in-person event streamed to watch parties all over the country. The biggest event to date with over 800 people attending in person, 2024 will see the Skills Competition Wales event reach and engage with more industry than ever before.

The event hosted by the popular television presenter, Mari Lovgreen, will recognise the commitment, hard work and achievements of learners, providers, and employers who are setting the gold standard in education and training.

The prestigious event will bring ample opportunities for greater stakeholder engagement supporting our aim of achieving parity of esteem for vocational education and training.

Sponsorship packages are offered across several levels. These are unique opportunities for the right organisation to utilise an existing established event to speak to a range of learners, professionals, and government stakeholders.

The event provides targeted opportunities for the headline sponsor to maximise brand awareness and key messages across a live event, social media, and PR.