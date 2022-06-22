SimplyDo joins sbarc|spark – Software Firm takes Space in Innovation Centre

A software company that helps organisations collaborate more effectively has joined Cardiff University’s sbarc|spark community.

SimplyDo offers a secure platform which can be used to capture, prioritise and action great ideas from inside and outside an organisation. The product is used to drive innovation across sectors such as healthcare, policing and defence.

Its model of using data-driven insights to improve performance aligns closely with Cardiff [email protected], which gives University partners the support they need to make great ideas a reality.

Lee Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, SimplyDo, said:

Sbarc|spark is at the heart of the Cardiff Innovation Campus and home to innovative people turning great ideas into impact. So naturally this aligns beautifully with our own purpose. We are proud to be part of the sbarc|spark community which is the focal point for partnerships with private, public and third sector organisations working with the University.

Rhys Pearce-Palmer, sbarc|spark’s Innovation Operations Manager, said:

We’re delighted to welcome SimplyDo to Cardiff [email protected] The company has strong connections with the University through the School of Computer Science & Informatics, has collaborated with us on joint projects in the past, and has recruited our talented graduates. By joining Cardiff [email protected], SimplyDo now have access to our leading facilities, including offices, informal meeting areas, high-end conference and exhibition facilities, professional services, labs and innovation spaces, as well as a Milk&Sugar café.

Located at Maindy Park in the heart of Cardiff, Cardiff [email protected]|spark features a range of new facilities that help businesses grow, including:

17,500 sq.ft of lettable office space, with options from 226sq.ft to 1163 sq.ft

4800 sq.ft of co-working space

4240sq.ft of wet lab space (incl. individual and shared fume cupboards)

Hot-desking and co-working areas

For more information about working with us, contact [email protected]