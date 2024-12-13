Showcasing Local Tenders for Local Contractors at Tŷ Gwyrddfai

Tŷ Gwyrddfai has hosted the final event of the current Tendra project, a significant initiative run by Adra and funded by Arfor. Co-hosted by Cyngor Gwynedd, the event brought together key players from public and private sector organisations in Anglesey and Gwynedd to discuss opportunities and foster collaboration.

The event featured presentations from several prominent organisations, including Adra, Morlais, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, Prifysgol Bangor, Magnox, YGC, and Cyngor Gwynedd. Each company shared insights into their operations and outlined the types of tenders and work they have available currently and in the future. This provided a valuable platform for local small businesses to understand potential opportunities and engage directly with these organisations.

Tendra has been instrumental in empowering local small construction and decarbonisation businesses to confidently tender for projects on Sell2Wales. The program has equipped participants with essential skills in understanding the impact of social value, procurement processes, and health and safety regulations. This final event aimed to bring together everyone who has participated in the courses, allowing them to meet the companies that can offer them work, thereby closing the loop by promoting a circular economy.

One of the businesses that piloted Tendra was Gwresogi Limited, based in Sarn. Robert Williams, one of the company’s directors explains why he attended the funded courses on offer.

“It’s good to learn something new and you’re in a room full of like-minded people. You get new ideas and it adds to what you can offer your customers. This place is also on your door-step which doesn’t happen very often, and it’s good to keep people in the community ‘up to scratch’ with where we need to be.”

The success of the Tendra project highlights the importance of such initiatives in fostering local business growth and collaboration. As the project concludes, it leaves behind a legacy of empowered businesses ready to take on new challenges and opportunities in the coming year.

Julie Stokes-Jones, Business Manager at Tŷ Gwyrddfai said