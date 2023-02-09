Schools Urged to Embrace Circular Economy when Upgrading

In line with the sustainable aims of the 21st Century Schools and Colleges Programme, as well as other school investment schemes in Wales, one company has called for school leadership, architects and construction companies to also integrate the principles of the circular economy into the way they plan their interiors.

Ministry of Furniture, one of the most forward-thinking suppliers of loose and fitted furniture for schools in Wales, has called on schools to consider a number of exciting techniques that align with the principles of a circular economy. Using such techniques can also help inform and educate pupils.

These include remanufacturing and reusing the school’s original furniture. For example, old desks can be repurposed as cupboards and storage units or as partitions or bespoke features. As well as often saving money and reducing a school’s carbon footprint, such features also preserve aspects of a building’s heritage and history.

To maximise the potential of such techniques, schools should involve their partner on supplying loose and fitted furniture as early as possible. Ministry of Furniture will conduct an audit of all existing furniture in a school to establish what can be reused, repurposed and remanufactured – and what new furniture is required.

Every project is designed, manufactured (or remanufactured) and installed by local people working from its premises in Wales. It also uses a local supply chain and even partners with Paint 360, a pioneer in the reengineering and reuse of waste paint, to decorate interiors.

The company has extensive experience working with schools in this way. It also played a key role in the completion of some of the first schools in Wales to be built using the principles of Passivhaus, a design standard dedicated to the principles of sustainability. In the summer of 2022, for example, it supplied, delivered and installed all of the fitted and loose furniture for Ysgol y Castell and Ysgol Gorslas in Carmarthenshire.

Graham Hirst, Managing Director, Ministry of Furniture, said: