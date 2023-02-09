Principality Commits to Mental Wellbeing of Colleagues

Principality Building Society has repledged its commitment to Time to Change Wales to help support the mental wellbeing of its colleagues.

Since it signed in 2015, Principality has made huge progress by introducing a number of policies after listening to feedback from its colleagues. It now has a team of mental health first aiders, has introduced a number of new networks such as one for mental health advocates, carers, as well as PRIDE and REACH groups, so colleagues can share their experiences in an informal, supportive space.

Monthly “rejuvenate days” are now common practice for all colleagues, so they can have a meeting free day to catch up on emails or focus on their self-development. The volunteer programme also ensures that all colleagues have the opportunity to spend time giving back to a cause or project in their community that is important to them.

Julie-Ann Haines, CEO at Principality said:

“Principality has come a long way since we initially signed the pledge in 2015 and I am proud to repledge our commitment which will take us into the next decade. We have a number of initiatives to support mental health in our workplace, including a network which is a safe space for colleagues who can talk openly about mental health and techniques to help them cope. It is important we encourage open conversations about mental health and our senior leaders act as role models by sharing their unique experiences. “We have a wellness hub for all colleagues in which they can access resources to help all aspects of wellbeing, including mental, physical and financial support. Our flexible working is there to enable colleagues to manage their time and our hybrid working policy, allowing people to choose where they can work is another huge benefit to wellbeing. “Our view has always been that if we are going to support vulnerable sections of society all year round with our social impact work, firstly we must mirror this by looking after our colleagues. Having healthy colleagues means we can provide the best possible service to our members and their communities.”

Lowri Wyn Jones, Time to Change Wales Programme Manager said: