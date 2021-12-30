Sam Forman Promoted to Director at Gambit Corporate Finance

Gambit Corporate Finance is pleased to announce that Sam Forman has been promoted to Director.

Sam joined the firm as an Analyst in 2015 and through dedication and hard work has climbed the ranks to become a Director in December 2021, the youngest in the firm’s history. He has completed over 30 transactions during his career, advising on landmark deals such as the sale of Premier Forest Group’s Irish subsidiary to Murdock Group, Veezu’s multi-million fundraising from MML Capital and the £63m sale of Orangebox to NYSE listed Steelcase.

Whilst at Gambit, Sam has completed the ICAEW Corporate Finance Qualification and was one of the youngest UK members to obtain the qualification. He is also responsible for Gambit’s liaison with its international colleagues in 18 countries via Corporate Finance International (CFI) and heads the UK function of CFI’s Software & IT Services team.

Frank Holmes, Partner commented: