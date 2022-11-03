Saintly Acquisition Expands Welsh Presence for The Inn Collection Group

The Inn Collection Group (ICG) has added a third site in Wales to its growing pubs with rooms estate with the acquisition of the historic St Kilda Hotel in Llandudno.

The Newcastle-based operator has bought the 60-room establishment as it continues its expansion beyond its north of England heartlands and brings its total number of venues to 33.

Located on the central promenade in the popular seaside town and dating back to 1854, The St Kilda commands stunning coastal views lying between the Great Orme and Little Orme headlands overlooking Llandudno Bay.

Under family ownership for the past 21 years, the new acquisition joins the Swallow Falls Hotel in Betws-y-Coed and The Bull in Beaumaris as properties owned by the group in North Wales.

Joining the award-winning company, The Inn Collection Group’s latest purchase has been made thanks to the valued assistance of the Manchester office of Christie & Co, the leading specialist advisor for buying and selling businesses in the hotel and pub sectors.

Sean Donkin, managing director of The Inn Collection Group said,

“We are absolutely delighted to be bringing The St Kilda Hotel into our pubs with rooms family and continue our expansion into Wales. “What sets The Inn Collection Group aside is the exceptional locations of our trading environments and their beautiful outdoor localities and The St Kilda is a perfect match. “It’s of the correct size to enhance our presence in the area and we’re thrilled to be having it join our existing coastal properties that delight guests in the North East, North Yorkshire and the Lake District. “We are passionate about investing in unique sites like the St Kilda and making them special places to eat, drink, sleep and explore from and we’re looking forward to it being part of our new chapter as part of the community fabric here in North Wales.”

The acquisition was completed on a confidential basis via Tom O’Malley, Associate Director – Hotels at Christie & Co. Tom comments:

“I’ve been in contact with the owners of St Kilda for a few years, yet we never felt the market was right to sell. However, having now worked with The Inn Collection Group on several deals and understanding what they are after, I knew it would be the perfect fit for their growing estate and approached them confidentially. “I’m delighted that the deal went through successfully and look forward to working with the group on future acquisitions.”

Edinburgh-based commercial law firm Burness Paull provided legal advice on the transaction, while Neil Hart at Newcastle-upon-Tyne based Bradley Hall advised on pre-acquisition diligence.

Neil Hart, group managing director of Bradley Hall said:

“We have a longstanding relationship with The Inn Collection Group and being able to offer them continuous support through their ever-expanding portfolio of hospitality venues is always a pleasure. “We are thrilled to be part of the extensive period of growth The Inn Collection Group is experiencing across Wales through securing a third site, and I am very much looking forward to continuing our partnership on upcoming projects.”

The St Kilda Hotel is The Inn Collection Group’s sixth purchase of 2022 as it continues to expand with strategic ‘buy and build’ growth plans.

Actively continuing to seek out new acquisition opportunities to grow its portfolio in Wales and northern England, The Inn Collection Group has a proven track record in the hospitality sector.

Previously named Best Pub Employer for two consecutive years in the national Publican Awards and has a strong reputation for its people commitment and career development opportunities alongside award-winning customer service and quality amenities.