Romantic Drama to be Filmed in Cardiff as Capital Doubles for London

High Fliers Films has boarded worldwide sales for the romantic drama When Two Worlds Collide, a co-production between Cardiff-based Seraphim Pictures and Toad Abode Productions of Bristol.

Based at the world-famous Pinewood Studios, High Fliers Films is an independent distributor which boards When Two Worlds Collide as worldwide sales agent in the approach to this year’s American Film Market.

When Two Worlds Collide is a romantic drama which marks the feature-length debut of award-winning writer/director/producer Rhys Freeman, who has successfully financed, produced and distributed short form content worldwide as company director of Toad Abode Productions.

Lead producer is Daniel Lyddon, company director of Seraphim Pictures, whose previous feature Expiry played in the official selection of the Boston Sci-Fi Film Fest and the Lebanese Independent Film Festival in 2020. When Two Worlds Collide is the first co-production between Seraphim Pictures and Toad Abode Productions.

When Two Worlds Collide, entering pre-production in September, is due to shoot in London, Cornwall, and Cardiff, with the Welsh capital once again doubling for a number of London locations.

Details of the film’s cast are to be announced in the coming weeks.

Daniel Lyddon said:

“When Rhys first pitched the screenplay, I instantly recognised it as the perfect story for a generation currently falling out of love with dating apps. With so many of us having delegated finding love to software algorithms, it seems fitting that When Two Worlds Collide asks just how much of our romantic relationships are governed by Fate, and how much by our own, human design?”

Rhys Freeman said:

“When Two Worlds Collide is a heavily significant piece of work to me for a number of reasons. When originally writing it, I had no real grasp or experience of how powerful Fate really is, how it works and how things happen for a reason just when they’re meant to. This story feels like destiny to me and my career at this point in time. Having people connect with it the way myself and Daniel do has been significant. The next steps now of directing it shall be the most fun, releasing this to the world through the wonderful help of High Fliers is something I and the team greatly look forward to.”

Zach Rothwell, Head of International Sales & Distribution said: