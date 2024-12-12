Rhug Estate Celebrates Festive Season Success with Events and Organic Products

Christmas is in full swing at the award-winning Rhug Estate.

Despite the stormy weather, hundreds of people attended the organic farm estate’s festive craft fair at the weekend and enjoyed yuletide treats, artisan market stalls and a bustling Santa’s Grotto.

The event was a major success, and the 12,500-acre site, based in Corwen, Denbighshire, has even more for visitors to enjoy in the coming weeks.

Having almost sold out of their world-renowned free range organic turkeys, the farm shop’s popular festive meats and hampers – including garnish packs, beef roasting joints and the ‘ultimate weekend meat box’ complete with wine, beers, crisps, cheese and crackers – are proving popular with customers.

And with more revellers expected for the Rhug Chapel Carol Service and dog-friendly late-night shopping tonight (Thursday), owner Lord Newborough says this could be their busiest December yet.

“We have almost sold out of turkeys and meat boxes are proving almost as popular, packed with our high-quality, organic produce and festive treats,” he said. “We have received orders from all over the country and internationally, while digital incentives and Black Friday deals were a big hit with customers. “On both the farm shop and events sides of the business it has been a very busy month – the number of people attending the Christmas Craft Fair was incredible given the weather – so we are delighted with how the festive period is shaping up and look forward to hosting more events in the run up to the 25th.”

The craft fair was held in a 3,650 sq ft retail unit onsite, a newly redeveloped warehouse which is available to rent.

“The building is magnificent, with an open plan design, polished concrete floors, electricity and secure access points,” said Lord Newborough. “It is a fabulous space for a business or organisation looking for a commercial site in this stunning region of North Wales. “Given the footfall at Rhug Estate and transport links it’s a wonderful opportunity and one of several potential partnerships and developments taking us into the new year.”

He added: