‘Reimagined’ Shopping Centre Welcomes Surge in New Tenants

The Kingsway Centre, the shopping centre in the heart of Newport city centre, has welcomed 11 new businesses in its first six months under new ownership.

The centre is next to the city’s flagship Friar’s Walk development, and was purchased from receivers in Q4 2023 by Bristol-based Boyce Group Ltd.

The group says that owner Niall Leighton-Boyce had “set about reimagining what a shopping centre should be in 2024”.

​It says the 11 new tenants were all independent businesses, adding that there are only a couple of vacant units remaining.​

As well as attracting new tenants the new owners have plans for​ the centre’s lower ground floor, where an area called In-Shops once was. An air-soft and paintball centre called The Underground is due to open later this year, with part of the space due to become student facilities.

Sovereign House on Commercial Street is currently being converted into 112 student studios with a full range of amenities.

One of the new tenants at the Kingsway Centre is Newport City Radio, which has launched its new station on DAB radio.

Shopping centre owner Niall Leighton-Boyce said:

“It has been an exciting six months and the centre is really taking shape. I still have lots of ideas to implement and new tenants to sign up. “The student accommodation scheme is underway. The design for the area that was The In-Shops and Wilkos is taking shape. “Footfall is increasing week on week and Newport Radio is sure to generate more customers with their Saturday Live Lounge from the middle of the shopping centre. “I'm personally extremely excited for The Underground to open and have already booked it for the Boyce Group Christmas party. The space is ideal for an immersive paintballing arena and will bring a fresh demographic to the centre. “We have job opportunities for general centre operatives, construction workers and accounts positions.”

Delicious Delights was the first of the new businesses to enter the Kingsway Centre under the new ownership in February.

Owner Claire Taylor said:

“We were so excited to be the first new shop that opened under Kingsway's new ownership. It was definitely the best decision to become part of the Kingsway family. We have been made so welcome by the new owner, his staff and all of the existing shops here. We have the best customers which make our working day feel like we're not actually working at all.”

Mike Colcombe of Secrets of Cymru, who opened their doors in the Kingsway Centre in March, said:

“It’s really encouraging to see so many new businesses opening and to see more and more people coming to the centre.”

Jewellery store Warren James is one of the longest standing businesses at the Kingsway Centre, having been there for 19 years. Manager Danielle said:

“The atmosphere in the centre is completely different now – there’s a real buzz. It’s great to see so many businesses opening, we’ve seen a real increase in our footfall. It has breathed new life into the centre.”

In May the Kingsway Centre introduced a new scheme with local schools, which sees a school displaying artwork from their students within the centre each month. In return for their efforts the Kingsway is donating art supplies to each school and rewarding three artists with Newport Now gift cards.

The centre has undergone significant improvements, including new seating and planting and vital repairs on the roof and glass atrium.

Josh of The Dispensary said:

“The progress in such a short period of time is astonishing. The proactive approach from the new Kingsway team has had a real impact and brought a new energy to the centre. “Even the small details, like adding benches and the introduction of the art wall, have brought warmth to the Kingsway and as a result we’re seeing more and more people coming into the centre and it’s having a positive impact on trade.”

Other new tenants at the Kingsway Centre include Glorious George, Lucky Leaf Bath Bombs, Cosy Living, Kingsway Barbers, Step In Style, The Underground Combat Zone, MF Productions and Brothers Fruit & Veg, as well as a host of pop-up stalls selling a variety of products such as home-made candles, melts and fragrances.

A spokesperson for centre management said: