de Novo Solutions Ranked Eighth in The Sunday Times 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Multi-award-winning Welsh digital transformation company de Novo Solutions has been ranked eighth in The Sunday Times 100 Fastest-Growing Companies.

The recognition comes just four years after the firm was founded in 2021 by chief executive Mark Sweeny.

To secure a place on the league table, companies must be UK-headquartered, privately-owned and have achieved sales of more than £5 million last year, with their three-year compound annual growth rate of used to determine their ranking.

Langstone-based de Novo Solutions has established itself as a leading force in digital transformation in both public and private sectors, with a client portfolio that includes central government departments, executive agencies, local authorities, multi-academy trusts and global commercial brands in logistics, telecommunications and infrastructure markets.

The company's success is built upon its approach of leveraging market-leading Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow platforms with proprietary technologies including its industry cloud solution ‘Odyssea™' for Finance, Procurement, HR and Payroll transformation, plus next-generation managed services ‘Value as a Service™ (VaaS™)', and advanced ‘Testing as a Service™ (TaaS™)' offerings.

Mark Sweeny said: