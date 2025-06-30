de Novo Solutions Ranked Eighth in The Sunday Times 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

Multi-award-winning Welsh digital transformation company de Novo Solutions has been ranked eighth in The Sunday Times 100 Fastest-Growing Companies.
The recognition comes just four years after the firm was founded in 2021 by chief executive Mark Sweeny.
To secure a place on the league table, companies must be UK-headquartered, privately-owned and have achieved sales of more than £5 million last year, with their three-year compound annual growth rate of used to determine their ranking.
Langstone-based de Novo Solutions has established itself as a leading force in digital transformation in both public and private sectors, with a client portfolio that includes central government departments, executive agencies, local authorities, multi-academy trusts and global commercial brands in logistics, telecommunications and infrastructure markets.
The company's success is built upon its approach of leveraging market-leading Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow platforms with proprietary technologies including its industry cloud solution ‘Odyssea™' for Finance, Procurement, HR and Payroll transformation, plus next-generation managed services ‘Value as a Service™ (VaaS™)', and advanced ‘Testing as a Service™ (TaaS™)' offerings.
Mark Sweeny said:
“We have built something special here – a company that hasn’t just grown fast, but has grown sustainably, with our people and our clients genuinely at the heart of everything we do. I honestly could not be prouder of the team – to be included in this league table four years after launch is an incredible achievement and the entire company should feel thrilled. We can take a moment to celebrate a fantastic milestone, and the successes we have achieved so far – and then we continue to look ahead. We have some exciting expansion plans for our service offerings, several significant transformation programmes underway with new clients, and we will continue to focus on delivery excellence across local government and policing, our key market sectors.”