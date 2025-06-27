ABP’s Millie Barnes Wins Rising Star Award at Maritime UK Awards 2025

Millie Barnes, assistant operations manager at Associated British Ports' (ABP) Port of Newport, has been named the winner of the prestigious Rising Star Award at the Maritime UK Awards 2025.

Millie’s journey at ABP began in 2022 as part of the ABP Graduate Scheme, where the firm said she quickly distinguished herself through her hands-on approach, operational insight, and leadership potential. Now in a permanent role, Millie has played a pivotal part in managing steel and container operations, contributing directly to ABP’s mission of Keeping Britain Trading, it said.

In 2024, Millie relocated from the Humber to South Wales to support a customer’s major supply chain transformation. She was instrumental in scaling ABP’s operations in South Wales, transitioning the Port of Newport to 24/7 working, recruiting new operatives, and implementing a new IT system. Her leadership and strategic thinking were further recognised when she joined ABP’s senior leadership team on a visit to India to strengthen international partnerships.

Beyond operations, Millie has made a lasting impact through her work with ABPGEN, ABP’s Diversity & Inclusion group. As a coordinator, she has championed gender equality and inspired colleagues across the business.

Millie said:

“I’m incredibly honoured to receive the Rising Star Award. It’s a reflection of the amazing support I’ve had from my colleagues at ABP and the exciting opportunities I’ve been given to grow and lead. I’m passionate about driving positive change in maritime – whether that’s through operational innovation or building a more inclusive industry – and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Craig Stephen, head of ABP’s South Wales operations, said:

“Millie’s drive, innovation, and commitment to inclusivity make her a true rising star. We are incredibly proud of her achievements and delighted to see her recognised on a national stage.”

The Rising Star Award celebrates individuals under 30 who are making significant contributions to the maritime sector.