Premier Forest Products Wins Growth Award at C2S Awards 2025

Timber supplier Premier Forest Products has won the Growth Award at the Circle2Success (C2S) Awards 2025.

The award recognises a business that has demonstrated substantial growth through revenue growth, headcount or service and product development.

The business, headquartered in Newport, has continued to strengthen over the past year despite a challenging year for the industry. In doing so, the firm has invested heavily in acquisitions and internal growth, increasing their team from 320 to 400 across 19 sites UK-wide.

Recent acquisitions have included Bitus UK from Swedish company Bergs Timber in November, followed by Stairway Joinery Ltd, a specialist in the design and manufacture of bespoke staircases for residential and commercial buildings. They also secured a 51% stake in Fforest Timber Engineering.

Premier Forest were presented with the award at the ceremony held at Cheltenham Racecourse. The third year of the annual awards celebrated excellence in business across the South West, South Wales and the Midlands with more than 360 people present at the awards evening.

Terry Edgell, Co-Founder and CEO at Premier Forest Products, said:

“We’re so pleased to be recognised in the prestigious C2S Awards 2025, especially in such a category. We have spent a lot of time in recent years and months focusing on how we can expand and grow while continuously bettering our services and keep our team at the forefront. It is an incredible honour to be recognised, and this evening has been a wonderful celebration of outstanding organisations.”

Suzanne Hall-Gibbins, Co-Founder & Director at Circle2Success, said:

“A big congratulations to Premier Forest Products for their Growth Award win. Their growth over the past year has been incredible, especially with their additional focus on working with the local communities in the locations they operate in. They should be very proud.”

Premier Forest Products is a vertically integrated timber operation engaged in the importation, processing, machining, engineering and wholesale distribution of timber and timber products from multiple sites in the UK.