Newport Business Grants Scheme Reopens for Applications

Entrepreneurs in Newport are being invited to apply to the city council’s grant scheme to help them establish or grow their business.

Grants of up to £2,500 are available for businesses outside the city centre and up to £5,000 for those located within it.

Councillor James Clarke, Cabinet member for regeneration and business growth, said:

“The business grants programme has been running for several years, and we know it has made an essential contribution towards start-up or expansion costs. “I’m pleased that we are once again able to offer this financial assistance, partly funded by the UK Government. “I’ve enjoyed visiting some of the fantastic businesses we have previously helped and I look forward to meeting some of the successful applicants from this round.”

As well as these grants, well-established businesses in the city centre with significant expansion plans or SMEs looking to set-up or relocate in the city centre may be eligible for additional support.

The scheme is due to run until early 2026. For more information visit the council website and search for business grants.

Newport City Council is also working in partnership with Welsh ICE to deliver business advice and support programmes for start-up and growth businesses in Newport.

The council says that entrepreneurs could help strengthen their grant application, and increase their chances of success, by taking advantage of the free advice and support available through the Welsh ICE programme. More details are available at: www.welshice.org