Redrow Secures Planning for Over 250 Homes in Cardiff and Newport

Wales-headquartered premium housebuilder, Redrow has secured four separate planning permissions for 253 new homes in south east Wales, including 62 affordable houses and apartments for both sale and rent.

The latest permissions relate to the next phases of three existing developments, and mean that Redrow will begin work on developments bringing 548 homes before the end of the year. They come as the FTSE-250 housebuilder targets growth in south Wales over the next three years, aiming to top 500 homes per year – an increase of 50%.

In the latest phases of the homes Redrow is developing at Lisvane, north Cardiff, 66 will be added to its Churchlands development, including 15 affordable houses and apartments, and 78 three- and four-bedroom homes are to be built at Plas Ty Draw. Work at both will start this month, with the homes expected to be ready for occupation from the early part of 2023. The new Lisvane community will bring 1000 homes in total as well as a two-form entry primary school for 420 pupils and a 48-place nursery as well as a village centre and a significant area of retained woodland. The affordable homes will be for both rent and assisted home ownership through Redrow’s partner here, Linc.

At Great Milton Park in Llanwern, Newport, where Redrow is developing over 1000 homes in total, two new phases are now approved. One comprises 32 one- and two-bedroom affordable apartments for over-55s, set over three floors at the heart of the village. Redrow began construction here in August and the first residents will move in at the start of 2023.

The second new phase is at The Hollies and will bring 77 homes, including 15 affordable apartments and family houses, as well as public open space, set across 7.28 acres. Construction is due to start before the end of the year with the first residents expected to be moving in from Spring 2023.

Redrow’s affordable homes partner for all of Great Milton Park is Newport-headquartered Pobl and the new community will also have a new primary school for 315 children and a 24-place nursery as well as a village centre.

These permissions are in addition to its other new communities, Parc y Coleg in Caerleon (219 homes) and Parc Elisabeth (76 homes) in Newport, where construction is due to start before the end of the year.

Nigel Palmer, MD of Redrow in south Wales, said they had seen unprecedented demand for their homes here over the past year and are searching for new sites.

“Redrow homes are all about supporting our customers’ lifestyles, creating a better way for them to live and, as people have been spending more time at home, they have recognised that even more,” he said. “While we think the market will settle down, we’re confident in the enduring popularity of that lifestyle product in Wales. So we are very focused on purchasing our next sites to further boost our land supply.”

He added that the developments will also make a significant social contribution, and not just through creating direct and indirect, supply chain jobs.

“We really believe in the power of housebuilding to help sustain existing communities as well as creating new ones,” he said. “Almost 25 per cent of these new homes will be for affordable rent or assisted ownership, which are much needed locally, and the developments will also bring significant community contributions to the local authority for education, transport and community facilities via the Section 106 agreements. “That is more important than ever as we emerge from the pandemic.”