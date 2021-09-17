Red Dragon Pubs Expands Further with the Acquisition of Two More Pubs

Red Dragon Pubs has added two new pubs to its pubco portfolio – The Pemberton in Burry Port and The Gwesty in Brynmawr.

After officially launching at The Aubrey Arms in Ystradgynlais last month (August), Red Dragon Pubs now owns 10 pubs in the Swansea and Gwent Valleys, with plans to expand its portfolio by even more in the coming months.

The company is the brainchild of serial entrepreneur James Hunt who, along with a group of investors, have ambitions to acquire and invest in pubs across south Wales in a bid to make Red Dragon Pubs the most familiar and well-loved pubs in Wales.

Its first investment was The Aubrey Arms, then Red Dragon Pubs added The Mill House in Morriston, The Other Place in Pontardawe, The Tregib Arms in Ammanford, and the Old Glais Inn, Glais as well as The Red Lion in Brecon, The Doll’s House in Abertillery and The Torbay Inn in Llandeilo to its portfolio.

The two latest purchases – The Pemberton and The Gwesty – brings the pubco to a grand total of 10 venues, and James says they have no absolutely no intention of stopping:

“We are hugely ambitious and believe there is a great opportunity to create a Welsh pub company, fit for the people of Wales that everyone is proud of. “We want Red Dragon Pubs to be a recognisable part of every Welsh community and, with 10 pubs acquired so far, we certainly believe that we are on our way to achieving this. James added: “We’re very excited to welcome these pubs to the Red Dragon Pubs family and are confident that many more will be added to our expanding portfolio in the next few months. The new acquisitions don’t just bring new pubs to communities, but also many recruitment opportunities for locals too. We want attract people who have a keen interest in carving a career out in hospitality to join us here at Red Dragon Pubs. We are looking to invest in much in our staff as we are in our pubs. “This is the perfect chance to be involved in a new and exciting business and one which is growing rapidly, offering lots of opportunities around south Wales. We want the best pub managers, chefs, bar and waiting staff to join us and feel as passionate about our business as we do. Working for Red Dragon Pubs is not just a job, but a career.”

Red Dragon Pubs also runs The Red Dragon Foundation, which helps support charities around south Wales with 1p from every drink ordered in a Red Dragon pub going towards a chosen Red Dragon charity.

James continued:

“The more people come and enjoy a drink in the local community Red Dragon pub, the more they will be helping to support really worthwhile community projects and charities. So, we see it as a win-win situation and a true reflection of what we are trying to achieve at Red Dragon Pubs.”

For more information about Red Dragon Pubs, or to apply for one of the posts at their pubs, visit www.reddragonpubs.wales