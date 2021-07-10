Recruiting New Staff and Upskilling your Workforce

Are you looking to upskill your current workforce? Will you be recruiting in the next 6-12 months? Have you considered the benefits in recruiting disabled workers? Would you like to know what support is available for upskilling and recruiting?
If you’ve answered yes to any of those questions, then join us at the next Haven Waterway Enterprise Zone Board’s Business Interaction Group online event delivered in conjunction with Business Wales. To register please click here https://bit.ly/363tbdU
When registering please ensure that you follow all the registration steps and you will receive an e-mail confirming registration.
The event will consider the support available to upskill your existing workforce and recruit new members to your business and will take place on Tuesday 13th July between 10:00am – 12:00pm.
The agenda for the event will include the following:
Jeff Protheroe – Director of Operations – National Training Federation for Wales
- What are apprenticeships;
- Priorities for apprenticeships;
- The support available for businesses;
- How National Training Federation of Wales can help.
Olymbia Petrou – Skills/Regional HR Advisor – Business Wales
- Overview of the Skills Advisory Role
- Overview of the Business Wales Skills Gateway
- Looking to recruit? Recruitment Incentives
- Looking to Learn? Skills and Training Programmes
Terry Mills – Disabled People’s Employment Champion – Welsh Government
- The business case for recruiting and retaining disabled workers
- Addressing the myths of employing disabled workers
- Support available and how to access it
Mark Hurry – Senior Kickstart Lead – Department of Work and Pensions
- What Kickstart is
- How to apply for Kickstart
If you are interested in upskilling your workforce and/or recruiting new staff then this is an event not to be missed. To register please click here https://bit.ly/363tbdU