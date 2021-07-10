Recruiting New Staff and Upskilling your Workforce

Are you looking to upskill your current workforce? Will you be recruiting in the next 6-12 months? Have you considered the benefits in recruiting disabled workers? Would you like to know what support is available for upskilling and recruiting?

If you’ve answered yes to any of those questions, then join us at the next Haven Waterway Enterprise Zone Board’s Business Interaction Group online event delivered in conjunction with Business Wales. To register please click here https://bit.ly/363tbdU

When registering please ensure that you follow all the registration steps and you will receive an e-mail confirming registration.

The event will consider the support available to upskill your existing workforce and recruit new members to your business and will take place on Tuesday 13th July between 10:00am – 12:00pm.

The agenda for the event will include the following:

Jeff Protheroe – Director of Operations – National Training Federation for Wales

What are apprenticeships;

Priorities for apprenticeships;

The support available for businesses;

How National Training Federation of Wales can help.

Olymbia Petrou – Skills/Regional HR Advisor – Business Wales

Overview of the Skills Advisory Role

Overview of the Business Wales Skills Gateway

Looking to recruit? Recruitment Incentives

Looking to Learn? Skills and Training Programmes

Terry Mills – Disabled People’s Employment Champion – Welsh Government

The business case for recruiting and retaining disabled workers

Addressing the myths of employing disabled workers

Support available and how to access it

Mark Hurry – Senior Kickstart Lead – Department of Work and Pensions

What Kickstart is

How to apply for Kickstart

