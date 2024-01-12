Quit the Quitting: HCC Launch New Health Campaign

Red meat promotion body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales has announced a new campaign which encourages the public not to ‘quit’ red meat in the name of healthy living.

HCC’s Quit the Quitting campaign launches on January 12th, also known as Quitters’ Day – the day when most people give up on their new year’s resolutions.

The Quit the Quitting campaign encourages families and individuals not to ‘quit’ red meat in the midst of new year resolutions, fad diets and health kicks.

HCC’s Head of Strategic Marketing and Connections, Laura Pickup, explains:

‘Red meat, such as PGI Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef, are naturally packed with nutrients such as iron, zinc and protein. These vitamins and minerals are essential for overall bodily function, making them a hugely beneficial part of a healthy and balanced diet.’ ‘Grass fed red meat like Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef also contains omega-3, which is vital for brain and heart health, and which needs to be supplied by your diet and the food you eat, as your body cannot make enough of it by itself.’

The campaign will feature dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine and food experts Hollie Woods and Llio Angharad who will highlight the health benefits of Welsh red meat and share recipes which hit the mark in terms of nutritional balance and taste. Recipes featured include a fiery Welsh Beef Pad Thai, Hot Welsh Lamb Superfood Salad and mouth-watering Tandoori Welsh Lamb chops. The campaign will be live across press, digital platforms and social media from Quitters Day onwards.

Laura continued