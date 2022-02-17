PwC Delivers £3bn of Deals in Wales and South West in 2021

|PwC’s Transaction Services team in Wales and the west of England had a record year in 2021, supporting clients on 33 successful deals, with a total value in excess of £3bn.
|Whilst the team worked on a variety of buyside and sellside transactions with both family-owned and corporate entities along with institutional investors, a number of the more significant regional transactions included the sale of BBI Solutions to Novo Holdings, the sale of ADEY sale to Genuit Group plc, the MBO of Western Global with investment from MML and Future plc’s acquisition of Dennis Publishing.
Tom Ayerst, PwC’s Market Senior Partner and head of its deals business in the west of England, said: